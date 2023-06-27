Funeral services for Mr. Mitchell Howard, Jr. will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Howard, 89, of Marion, who died Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Ochsner New Orleans. A visitation will be Friday, June 30, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.