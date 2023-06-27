Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Dewane Miller will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. A.D. Lewis officiating and with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the final arrangements. Mr. Miller, 50, of Meridian, who died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

