Mr. Thomas Hill

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Bishop W.C. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hill, 47, of Tuscaloosa, who died Monday, June 19, 2023 at University of Alabama, Birmingham. A visitation will be Friday, June 30, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

