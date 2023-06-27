Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbie L. Epson will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11:00 am at Green Grove Baptist Church, Chunky with Rev. Charlie Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Epson, 84, of Meridian, who died Monday, June 19, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

