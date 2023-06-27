Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Faye Templeton will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at Firehouse Church with Pastor Scotty Cole officiating. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 30, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Washington Funeral Home, located at 714 2nd Street, Tylertown, MS 39667. Berry and Gardner Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Mrs. Templeton, 66, of Meridian, who died Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her residence. **Please send flowers to the service locations. Do Not Send Flowers to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home**

