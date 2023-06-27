Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Ellen Magee will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Bethany Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew Johnson officiating. Service music will be provided by Bro. Marcus Linton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Magee, 73, of Whynot, died Monday, June 26, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Sue Ellen enjoyed serving her faith family as the secretary of Bethany Baptist Church for over 10 years. She was a hard worker and loved serving the Lord and others through this ministry. Sue Ellen enjoyed crocheting and knitting; she and her friends would make blankets and caps for missions and, in true Sue Ellen fashion, serving others in need. She always found ways to help and serve others and found her joy in helping others, meeting them right where they were.

Mrs. Sue Ellen is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Harold Magee; daughter, Tina Pope (Terry); grandchildren, Adam Pope and TJ Pope. One sister, Judy Powell (Pete), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, close friends and church family members.

Mrs. Magee is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gussie Poindexter; her son, Michael L. Magee; and her sister, Peggy Hobbs White.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Magee family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Bethany Baptist Church prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.