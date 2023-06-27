TSA PreCheck offered in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -When going to the airport, waiting in the long security line can be a hassle for travelers. Meridian Regional Airport is offering a way to reduce some of that time to make things a little smoother with TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck is a background check that provides TSA all of the information they need before someone flies.

With TSA PreCheck you go through a special line at every airport, allowing you to skip the long process that you would go through in a normal security line.

“You still have to go through security, but you don’t have to take off your jacket your hat your shoes your belt, you don’t have to get out your liquids and so that’s what speeds it up. Whereas if you are in the really long line waiting for somebody to take off their shoes take off their jacket, you are just waiting on other people to get through, so this eliminates that,” said Creative Marketing Manager Melissa Mathis.

A TSA PreCheck pop-up location is being held at the meridian regional airport until Friday, June 30.

You can pre-enroll at www.meridianairport.com

