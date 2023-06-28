Biden to embrace economic plan, achievements in Chicago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to embrace “Bidenonmics” at a speech Wednesday in Chicago.

The theory rejects “trickle-down” policies in favor of a belief that the economy grows from the middle out, and the bottom up.

The White House says Biden can use it to lay out his vision for the future, while also highlighting his achievements. However, Biden is struggling to sell his economic agenda to the public.

His advisors, and a number of growing economists, believe the worst effects of inflation are behind us, but most Americans are still convinced the economy is in bad shape.

The White House hopes the messaging will help improve Biden’s political standing as the 2024 presidential campaign gets underway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The Detroit area has some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada's...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US