EMEPA offers broadband internet to its customers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Having access to the internet is nearly essential in this day of age, and the East Mississippi Electric Power Association wanted to make sure every one of its customers has access to it.

EMEPA created a new service that is called East Mississippi Connect allowing its customers to connect to fast and reliable internet service.

This service is offered to over 40,000 homes across East Mississippi.

EMEPA started this project expecting it to take five years long but were able to complete 98 percent of it in three years.

“The simple reason we provided broadband is our members demanded it. They wanted it they told us to go do it. That is what we provide at EMEPA is service. We don’t provide electricity; we don’t provide broadband; we provide service that enhances our member’s lifestyles and allows for success in the community,” said CEO of EMEPA, Randy Carroll.

If you are a customer of EMEPA and would like to pre-register for this broadband service, and also check out the services they offer, visit their website by clicking here.

