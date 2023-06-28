Ex-Philadelphia police officer is charged with dozens more sex crimes in 19 new cases

The 233 new counts announced Tuesday include kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual...
The 233 new counts announced Tuesday include kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, indecent assault, and institutional sexual assault.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A retired Philadelphia police officer already in custody on child sex assault charges is now charged with dozens more sex crimes that stem from his time on duty.

Former patrol officer Patrick Heron was previously charged with posing as an officer after he retired in 2019 to lure young girls into meeting him or soliciting intimate photos, allegations that District Attorney Larry Krasner has called alarming.

Heron is now charged with sexual misconduct against girls and women in 19 new cases stemming from 2005 to 2019, while he was on the police force. He is also charged with threatening or intimidating witnesses.

“We keep learning there are more victims. We keep learning there is new evidence,” Lyandra Retacco, chief of the Special Investigations Unit of the District Attorney’s Office, said at a press conference, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Heron, 53, is being held without bail after his $2 million bail was revoked. His lawyer, Pierre La Tour, declined to comment on the new charges, the newspaper reported.

The 233 new counts announced Tuesday include kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, indecent assault, and institutional sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Alabama's Capitol.
Alabama lawmakers called back for special session on redistricting
Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of...
Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
LIVE: Biden hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to port
FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics