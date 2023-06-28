FIRST ALERT: Heat index values flirt with 115 degrees this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) is gradually building and sliding east. As it does so, each day, it’ll have more & more of an influence on our weather. The air under the “heat dome” is sinking, compressing, and warming up. This enhances the heat we’re experiencing...leading to above average highs.

Aside from just above average heat, the dew points are well into the 70s (signifying a tropical air mass). So, high dew points and high heat leads to high heat index values. Sadly, we’re expecting heat indices to climb up to 110 degrees for Wednesday...then over 110 degrees on Thursday & Friday. This has prompted Excessive Heat Alerts for our area starting Thursday, and this type of heat can be deadly if you don’t practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

The “heat dome” will break down Sunday into early next week as an upper-level trough of low pressure moves towards us. This will allow temps to fall back into the low 90s by early next week, but the humidity will still lead to heat indices a little over 100 degrees.

As for rain, Wednesday brings a low threat for isolated severe storms . Since the heat dome is not directly over our area, we’re located within the steering flow. So, storms to our northwest will be steered into our area, and some of those storms could bring the risk of damaging wind & hail. As the “heat dome” sits over us Friday into Saturday, there will be less rain as the sinking air compresses storm development. Yet, the heat of the day could still allow for at least a pop-up storm or two. So, each day, carry an umbrella...and have ways of getting severe alerts Wednesday. https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.