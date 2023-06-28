First Alert: The heat is cranking up to close out the week

Highs in the triple digits
Highs in the triple digits(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Our Wing Wednesday will be a blazing one with highs in the upper 90s. So, continue to drink plenty of water and avoid highly active activities in the heat of the day. Rain showers will be hard to find through the day making it a great one to enjoy the swimming pool. Be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen while you enjoy fun in the sun.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go in effect Thursday morning by 10am lasting through Thursday night at 9pm. This Excessive Heat Warning will extend into Friday lasting through the day. Highs can be expected in the triple digits as we close out the week. When humidity is factored in feels-like temperatures will range between 110-115 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke is possible. It is important to know how to identify the signs of both and check on your friends and family as heat continues to make its mark.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Plus, there's a low risk for severe storms Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Heat index values flirt with 115 degrees this week
Stay hydrated
First Alert: 100 degree temperatures expected for Thursday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 27th, 2023
Heat alerts are in effect for much of the South
FIRST ALERT: We’re stuck in a ‘dangerous heat’ pattern