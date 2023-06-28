First Alert: The heat is cranking up to close out the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Our Wing Wednesday will be a blazing one with highs in the upper 90s. So, continue to drink plenty of water and avoid highly active activities in the heat of the day. Rain showers will be hard to find through the day making it a great one to enjoy the swimming pool. Be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen while you enjoy fun in the sun.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go in effect Thursday morning by 10am lasting through Thursday night at 9pm. This Excessive Heat Warning will extend into Friday lasting through the day. Highs can be expected in the triple digits as we close out the week. When humidity is factored in feels-like temperatures will range between 110-115 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke is possible. It is important to know how to identify the signs of both and check on your friends and family as heat continues to make its mark.

