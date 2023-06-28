Florida man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the driver in a fatal car crash on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on State Highway 29 near Ellisville.
The Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Forrest Smith of Orlando, Fla., was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang south when he collided with a northbound 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by 43-year-old Justin Morris of Laurel.
Smith received fatal injuries from the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
