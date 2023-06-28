Florida man identified in fatal two-car collision on MS-29 Tuesday night

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the driver in a fatal car crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on State Highway 29 near Ellisville.

The Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Forrest Smith of Orlando, Fla., was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang south when he collided with a northbound 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by 43-year-old Justin Morris of Laurel.

Smith received fatal injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

