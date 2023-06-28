Flyover marks 100 years of air refueling
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Air Force celebrated 100 years of military air-to-air refueling Tuesday.
The 186th Air Refueling Wing from Meridian’s Key Field presented a flyover, Operation Centennial Contact, across Meridian, the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Natchez, Vicksburg, Jackson, as well as Arkansas and Louisiana.
With 100 years of experience, today’s Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver rapid global reach for U.S. forces , allies and partners throughout the world.
The Key brothers, working with mechanic, A.D. Hunter, accomplished that record endurance flight in 1935. Air refueling had already begun in 1923 but was dangerous because escaped gas could ignite. The trio came up with a valve on the fuel nozzle that cut off the flow of fuel unless it was inserted in the fuel tank. It made the process much safer and it’s still used today, with some modifications.
