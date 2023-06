CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed two people were injured early Wednesday in a collision on County Road 250.

He said both were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Kemp said a car and SUV hit head-on shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Head-on collision injures two in Clarke County Wednesday (Photo credit: Clarke County Hot Topics)

The names of the people involved were not released.

