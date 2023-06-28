Mississippi author plans to turn books into movies

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi author is turning another one of his books into a movie.

Doctor Darden North, an IPPY award-winning author is excited to make his most recent books into films and is hoping Meridian, Mississippi will want to be a part of this process.

North says that he is looking to bring his books to life, and with each of his books being based in Mississippi what better place to film than in the Magnolia State.

“Meridian has such a great artist community here and has been so supportive of the arts and my novel are based in Mississippi and Meridian being a wonderful place to shoot the community is so supportive of the arts like I said they are about real people contemporary Mississippi, I could think of nothing greater thank to film in Meridian,” said North.

The movie producers are hopeful the movies will be in production later this year.

To learn more about North and his books visit his website here.

