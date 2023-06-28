Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced that a motorcycle driver died in the hospital following a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Wayne County on Tuesday.

The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Henry Edward Pittman of Beaumont. The Perry County coroner said next of kin has been notified.

PCSO said it received a 911 call about a reckless driver on State Route 42, traveling toward Richton, a little after 6 p.m. The caller stated Pittman was driving a white motorcycle and trying to run her off the road. Dispatch notified the Richton Police Department.

A Perry County deputy in the Richton area made contact with Pittman on MS-42 and initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcycle driver did not stop. A pursuit followed.

PCSO said Pittman wrecked at the intersection of Brewertown Road and Narvel Brewer Road in Wayne County. The deputy immediately requested an ambulance, and the driver was transported to Perry County General Hospital. He was responsive at the time he left with the ambulance.

Richton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was also notified of the accident, and they are investigating the wreck scene.

After further investigation at the scene, deputies recovered approximately 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a handgun, according to PCSO.

Perry County Coroner Mike Malone said Pittman died at approximately 9:12 p.m. at Perry County General Hospital. The body will be sent for an autopsy at the Mississippi State Crime Lab to find the exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said it’s in prayer for the family and friends of Pittman and sends its condolences.

