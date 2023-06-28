Mr. Hurshel Pierce

Hurshel Pierce
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Union: Services for Mr. Hurshel Pierce will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Pleasant Ridge Church. Bro. Jason Cameron will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00pm prior to Chapel services.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

United Way's Stuff the Bus campaigns in east Mississippi start June 29th
Bike Around Mississippi for Merrehope set for July 4-9
Mrs. Linda Faye Templeton
Mr. G.W. Chapman, Jr.