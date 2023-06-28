Union: Services for Mr. Hurshel Pierce will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Pleasant Ridge Church. Bro. Jason Cameron will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00pm prior to Chapel services.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

