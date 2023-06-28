Funeral services for Mrs. Cindy Jill Brantley will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Russell Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Old Marion Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Cindy Jill Brantley, age 64, of Meridian went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Cindy was born in Meridian on April 30, 1959 to Reuben and Nina Posey. She graduated from Southeast Lauderdale High School and worked for Rush Medical Group for twenty-five years as a secretary and pre-certification clerk. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and nana; her family admired her energy and full of life spirit. Cindy enjoyed working in the yard planting flowers and decorating (and re-decorating). She loved all things sparkly and her smile would light up a room. Cindy was a faithful member of Russell Baptist Church for over thirty years.

Mrs. Brantley is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Rory Brantley; her children, Shaune Brantley (Maureen), Travis Brantley (Melanie), and Jill Smith (Jamey); her mother, Nina Mae Posey; her in-laws, Mack and Geneva Brantley; her grandchildren, Shelby Brantley, Ethan Brantley, Cole Blackwell, Cayleigh Blackwell, Ava Brantley, Piper Brantley, Anthony Johnson, Nate Johnson, Chloe Holifield, Noah Smith, and Jackson Smith; her siblings, David Posey (Linda), Ronnie Posey (Lynn), Ricky Posey (Rhonda), Delmer Posey (Leslie), Sheila Yeates (Don); her brother-in-law, Roman Brantley (Beth); and many nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Reuben Posey, and her grandparents.

Pallbearers will be Delmer Posey, Ethan Brantley, Cole Blackwell, Kent Gibson, Cameron Posey, and Austin Posey. Her brothers Ronnie, Ricky, and David Posey will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 30 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be shared with The ALS Association in honor of her sister, Sheila Posey Yeates.

