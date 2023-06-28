Mrs. Mary Jones

Mary Jones
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Jones will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Maurice Lee officiating.  Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Jones, 77, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health.  A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

