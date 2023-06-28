Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Jones will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Maurice Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Jones, 77, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.