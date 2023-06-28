Southern Miss introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Continuation, a word used several times on Tuesday, when the University of Southern Mississippi formally introduced Christian Ostrander, as the 14th Head Baseball Coach of the Golden Eagles.

Ostrander has been with Southern Miss for the last six years as the team’s pitching coach, and in his six years with the team, he has worked closely with his predecessor, Scott Berry.

When Coach Berry made the decision to retire, the words “no-brainer” were thrown around quite a bit, when it came time to decide who could and who should replace the University’s winningest coach on the diamond.

That “no-brainer” was already in the dugout with Coach Berry, and had been with him these last six seasons.

Coach Ostrander reiterated the word “continuation” several times today during his speech today, as he now takes the reigns as head coach, and looks to build on the success Southern Miss has had under his predecessors.

“Like I said earlier, it means everything. This opportunity and this program is such a strong national brand and stuff. To get the opportunity to lead a program like that is very special, but then you top it off, I’ve been here six years and am very invested in it. My relationship with Coach Berry and the trust that they have for me... To be the next guy, means the world to me. We’re very excited about that,” Ostrander said.

Ostrander was brought on to be the Golden Eagles’ pitching coach in 2017.

“In ‘92, before he went to Mississippi Delta, he came and worked out with us at Meridian Community College, so that’s when I first met him. I knew he was a quality individual. I watched his progress as a coach from Delta State to Arkansas State. We crossed paths in recruiting, and I knew his knowledge of the game was there. I knew he was a young guy that was aspiring to be a head coach one day and continue to work in this field and get better and certainly the day that I called him and invited him to come over and entertain the thought of being our pitching coach was a great day and obviously for him,” Coach Scott Berry said.

