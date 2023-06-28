Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Union All-Stars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Union All-Stars, a local 9-and-under baseball team from Union competing the the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, Mississippi.

The All-Stars won their first game of the World Series on Tuesday, 16-1.

Congratulations to the Union All-Stars on being this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

