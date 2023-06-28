Trio escapes Hinds Co. youth detention center, guard and detainee injured

(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15(Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers escaped the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center overnight, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jones said his office is not responsible for operating and securing the facility, but in a social media post on Wednesday, he said deputies were assisting in the search for the individuals.

Deputies are looking for Tayshon Holmes, 17, Robert Earl Smith, 16, and Jashon Jones, 15.

The sheriff did not say how the youth escaped but he is asking the public to contact the HCSO or your nearest law enforcement agency if you know where they could be.

