Voting Registration Deadline Looms & New Voting Law Hits the Books

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

In the State of Mississippi, everyone needs to be registered to vote at least 30 days before every election.

“So talk to your neighbors, relatives, friends, church members, co-workers and make sure everybody is registered to vote,” said Donna Jill Johnson, Lauderdale County’s Circuit Clerk. “It is not legal to go back and vote in your old location so every time your pillow changes we need to know it and you need to change it with the Circuit Clerk’s office in all your counties.”

With the deadline to register now Monday, July 10th, the Circuit Courts Office will be open the Saturday before and you can also mail in your voter registration if its postmarked by July 10th. If you can’t vote August 8th, you’re still eligible to vote three weeks later in the runoff and the general election in November.

“We’ve got four big openings in Lauderdale County we normally don’t have,” added Johnson. “So many people are normally unopposed. Lots of good, local candidates to pick from that we want you to educate yourself on so we’re expecting a really good turnout on August 8th in Lauderdale County.”

Meantime, Senate Bill 2358 goes into effect in Mississippi in the upcoming election which prevents ballot harvesting, which is basically someone handling another person’s ballot. Some exceptions to the bill are immediate family, a caregiver, postal workers, and election workers.

“But beyond that we just don’t feel like that in Mississippi anybody else should handle someone else’s ballot.,” said Senator Jeff Tate (R) of District 33. “If there’s going to be some type of voter fraud it’s when someone else gets involved and tries to persuade someone whether it be in perception or in reality. When it comes to election integrity, we need both to be secure.”

The new bill, which was authored by Tate, goes into law July 1st.

