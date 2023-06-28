Voting Registration Deadline Looms & New Voting Law Hits the Books

A new law also goes into affect this voting cycle
A new law also goes into affect this voting cycle(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

In the State of Mississippi, everyone needs to be registered to vote at least 30 days before every election.

“So talk to your neighbors, relatives, friends, church members, co-workers and make sure everybody is registered to vote,” said Donna Jill Johnson, Lauderdale County’s Circuit Clerk. “It is not legal to go back and vote in your old location so every time your pillow changes we need to know it and you need to change it with the Circuit Clerk’s office in all your counties.”

With the deadline to register now Monday, July 10th, the Circuit Courts Office will be open the Saturday before and you can also mail in your voter registration if its postmarked by July 10th. If you can’t vote August 8th, you’re still eligible to vote three weeks later in the runoff and the general election in November.

“We’ve got four big openings in Lauderdale County we normally don’t have,” added Johnson. “So many people are normally unopposed. Lots of good, local candidates to pick from that we want you to educate yourself on so we’re expecting a really good turnout on August 8th in Lauderdale County.”

Meantime, Senate Bill 2358 goes into effect in Mississippi in the upcoming election which prevents ballot harvesting, which is basically someone handling another person’s ballot. Some exceptions to the bill are immediate family, a caregiver, postal workers, and election workers.

“But beyond that we just don’t feel like that in Mississippi anybody else should handle someone else’s ballot.,” said Senator Jeff Tate (R) of District 33. “If there’s going to be some type of voter fraud it’s when someone else gets involved and tries to persuade someone whether it be in perception or in reality. When it comes to election integrity, we need both to be secure.”

The new bill, which was authored by Tate, goes into law July 1st.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Surveillance image of a bank robbery suspect, Monday, June 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., at...
Meridian Police release surveillance image of bank robbery suspect
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Mississippi author plans to turn books into movies
Mississippi author plans to turn books into movies
A three-judge panel gave Alabama legislators until July 21 to submit a redrawn map for review...
Alabama lawmakers called back for special session on redistricting
The United States Air Force celebrated 100 years of military air-to-air refueling Tuesday.
Flyover marks 100 years of air refueling
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed two people were injured early Wednesday in a...
Head-on collision injures two in Clarke County