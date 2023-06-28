Weather Alert Day Thursday - Excessive Heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our area is under an Excessive Heat Warning for Thursday. This means that heat index values could climb over 110 degrees because of the combination of high heat (upper 90s) and high dew points (upper 70s).

We’re expecting the hottest air of the season thus far, as actual highs may hit 100 between now and Saturday. Rain will be hard to find both Thursday and Friday, so Mother Nature won’t offer much relief from the heat. So, make sure to practice heat safety because heat illnesses can overtake you if your not careful: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat.

By Sunday, the upper-level heat dome that’s been (and will continue to) bake us is going to start breaking down. An upper-level disturbance will begin to slide into our region early next week, and it’ll help lower temps back closer to average along with increasing rain chances by Midweek. As for now, Independence Day does bring a chance for scattered showers & storms. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a disturbance south of Bermuda that has a low chance of development over the next week. Regardless, it won’t be a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.