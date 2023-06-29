Arkansas man dies in west Alabama crash

PENNINGTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Choctaw County claimed the life of Eddie O. Bentrum, 35, of Lamar, Ark.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened about 5:25 a.m. on Alabama 114, near the 6-mile marker in Pennington.

ALEA said Bentrum was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a GMC Sierra driven by Christian C. Goodman, 22, of Grove Hill, Ala.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

