City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN19921819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN19921819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
JASSMUNN R HAYNES19893400 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DECARLUS R TIMS19943703 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARCUS DANIELS19951418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BRANDON A SANDERS19901819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSFALSE PRETENSES
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:48 AM on June 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

