City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JACOBY M DUNNIGAN
|1992
|1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JACOBY M DUNNIGAN
|1992
|1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
|JASSMUNN R HAYNES
|1989
|3400 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DECARLUS R TIMS
|1994
|3703 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MARCUS DANIELS
|1995
|1418 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|BRANDON A SANDERS
|1990
|1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|FALSE PRETENSES
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:48 AM on June 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
