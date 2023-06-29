Enviva breaks ground in Sumter County on largest wood pellet plant

EPES, Ala. (WTOK) -The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets broke ground on a new production facility in Sumter County Wednesday.

“West Alabama is open for business,” said District 24 Senator, Bobby Singleton.

Local officials, Governor Kay Ivey, and many residents of Sumter County welcomed a new wood pellet manufacturing company to the Epes community.

Enviva is the world’s largest leading producer of sustainability-sourced woody biomass--with 10 plants in the southeast region. And now Enviva is not only building its largest production facility in Epes, Alabama but the largest pellet plant in the world.

“The forestry resources are second to none. Incredible, every year more trees grow. They’re not being harvested. It’s a fantastic resource. Second of all, the close access to the Tombigbee here and the logistical options we have to actually get to the ports and to the different parts of the world, where this product is being used, and then the support of the community has just been incredible. All the way from the governor to the University of West Alabama, the county, mayor porter it has just been fantastic,” said Enviva President and CEO, Thomas Meth.

Enviva acquired over 300 acres in the Epes Industrial Park located next to the Tombigbee River. The Epes plant is expected to support 100 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs in industries such as logging, trucking, and shipping.

“Timber, forestry is the number one industry here in Sumter county, so our forestry people are just excited about it. So, there’s going to be a great rise in economic growth. People will have an opportunity to make more money, to live a better quality of life, and to do things that they might not have an opportunity to do. Then we’re going to have people wanting to come to Sumter County to try Enviva to see what type of opportunities they might have with Enviva,” said Sumter County Commission Chairman, Marcus Campbell.

“They haven’t even made one pellet here and they have supported the town of Epes with numerous amounts of support financially, in the last 3 years. So I can only say that they’re going to bring a lot because they have already shown that their credibility is high and their intentions are pure,” said Epes Mayor, Walter Porter Sr.

And Governor Ivey agrees that Enviva’s commitment to the Port of Epes will breathe life into a community eager for new opportunities. Which is why she said she was supportive of helping fund this development.

“We have a strong economic development project throughout the state and it’s really important to me to have a commitment to rural economic development. This company is world-class. This is great for Sumter County and I’m just really proud to be here,” said Ivey.

Pellets produced at the Epes plant will be exported to international markets, mainly in Europe and Asia, and will help to fill international demand for secure sources of renewable energy.

The Epes plant will have a capacity of 1.1 million metric tons per year and is expected to be in service by mid-2024, with production fully ramped by 2025.

