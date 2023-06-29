First Alert: Weather Alert Day! Dangerous heat settles in

Heat indices up to 115 degrees the next few days
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Extremely dangerous heat will settle in through the day as the entire viewing area is under an Excessive Heat Warning lasting until 9pm tonight. This warning will carry over into Friday from 10am until 9pm. Practice heat safety!

Highs temperatures can be expected in the low 100s until Saturday due to a heat dome right over the entire state of Mississippi. Heat related illnesses are possible due to prolonged outdoor activities, so stay indoors as much as possible especially in the heat of the day.

Feels-like temperatures are closing in on 115 degrees between 2-4pm this afternoon when humidity is factored in. Make sure you check on your friends and family and continue to drink plenty of water through the day. If your work outdoors the CDC recommends that you drink at least 32 oz. of water per hour.

Rain showers will be hard to find for much of our Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will be over the area until later this afternoon when heavy rain showers move in from the north nearing 6pm. Scattered showers and t-storms can be expected between 6-9pm this evening, so if you have any evening plans umbrella are needed.

Luckily, as the upper level rigid moves out by Sunday highs will return to the upper 90s. Temperatures are still above the average, but at least the blazing hot temperatures will be no longer. It is important to practice heat safety all summer long. Umbrellas will also be needed as we close out the weekend. Stay safe, hydrated, and cool! Have a lovely day.

