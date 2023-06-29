Marcus Campbell’s Future Star Basketball Camp continues Friday

The camp continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The camp continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The 21st Future Star Basketball Camp continues Friday at Sumter Central High School, hosted by former Alabama Crimson Tide and pro player Marcus Campbell.

Boys and girls from 5th through 12th grades came from all over the region to participate in the camp.

Volunteers from around the community want to help kids learn and grow their love for the game of basketball and learn life lessons.

“I have good friends, who I’ve been knowing all my life, some who have never played basketball, like Mr. Leroy Drums, who used to be our manager in high school when I was playing basketball,” Campbell said. “He is dedicated, committed to this camp, and he’s out here doing everything for the youngsters. And then we have Coach Scotty Jones, who played and is the football coach here. Not just basketball players, but dedicated people to the community.”

One of the volunteers is Campbell’s cousin and former NBA great, Charles Oakley. And as someone who has experienced the highest of highs in the sport, he loves teaching the game of basketball to the younger generation.

“It meant a lot. My cousin, Marcus, we’ve been doing this camp down in Alabama where our grandparents are from, his mother, my mother, but we feel the family always loves to show a lot of love, and give back,” said Oakley. “Marcus is doing a great job with the kids. I always come down and show my support. You get other celebrities, ex-players and people in the community. A lot of people helping out and giving a helping hand. It’s a beautiful thing. it gives kids a chance to do something. It’s a great thing.”

The camp continues Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All the campers will receive some basketball gear to take home.

