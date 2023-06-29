Mr. Danny Hill

Danny Hill
Danny Hill
Danny Hill(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Danny Hill will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, July 3, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hill, 78, of Meridian, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Danny was an active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He started and operated his business, H & H Specialties, Inc. with the help of his children and his passion for work. Aside from working, he enjoyed collecting antique, classic cars. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

His is survived by his loving wife, Gay Hill; children, Michael Hill (Rosemary) and Michell Kelly (Andy); grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Grant, Daniel, and Donnie; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Baylor, Davis Gray, Daisy Peach, and Sutton; his brother, Larry Hill (Adrianne), as well as his beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Mr. Hill is preceded in death by his parents, William “Bubba” and Avenelle Hill.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Hill, Grant Hill, Daniel Hill, Donnie Carroll, Drew Snider, and Billy Gordon; with Louis Houston serving as honorary pallbearer.

The Hill family would like to thank his personal sitter, Scottashia “Tasha” Jones for the special care she provided during the last few months. They would like to also thank Home Instead Health Care for their services as well.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Hill family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

