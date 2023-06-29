Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Margaret Massey Smith will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Bob Followell officiating. Interment rites will follow at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith, age 85, of DeKalb passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Margaret was a graduate of Damascus High School, class of 1957, where she was a stand-out basketball player. She worked for many years at City Jewelry in DeKalb. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Survivors include her son, Brian Smith (Angie); son-in-law, Jim Sisson; grandchildren, Korey Harris (April), Trever Brian Smith, Leslie Sisson Skelton, and Haley Sisson Owen (Ben); great-grandchildren, Kaden, Elias Elston, Mitly Wren, Jaxsen, Bentley, and Beau; siblings, Irene Page and Ray Massey; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Theron Smith; one daughter, Mitsy Sisson; parents, Elston and Sarah Bessie Massey; and her siblings, Carolyn Jacobs and Jimmy Massey.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Malone, Dylan Fulton, Dylan Bobo, James Hurt, Eric Stokes, and Ricky Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frankie Harbour, Jim Sisson, James Harris, and Eli Ward.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. William Bracken, Dr. Anna Marie Hailey-Sharp, Brandi Addy, Candace Brown, Megan Pevey Seal, the staff at Gentiva Hospice, Center Well Home Health, along with others who were very kind, caring and helpful during our family’s difficult time.

In addition to flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Smith may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive guests from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the funeral services.

