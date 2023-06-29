MSU music professor visits Freedom Fellows

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A professor of African American music at Mississippi State University visited Meridian Thursday to share percussion techniques with Freedom Fellows at the Meridian Freedom Project.

Dr. Robert Damm walked the students through the steps of combining different sounds to create music, like the bamboula rhythm of New Orleans. Before long, the group was making music like professionals.

Damm is also a performer and has published articles on the positive effects of drumming for children with autism. His visit was made possible by the Meridian Symphony Orchestra.

