Street named at Key Field for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 186th Air Refueling Wing dedicated a street in honor of the late Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr.
Forbert was the wing commander from 1970 through 1978, when he retired from military service. During his military career, he recorded 5,189 flight hours in 62 different military aircraft models. He remained an important part of the Meridian community as a businessman and civic leader until his death in 2022 at age 99.
Forbert’s family attended the unveiling ceremony at Key Field Thursday.
Since Key Field was established in 1939, only five streets on the base have been named in honor of an individual. Those legends include: the Key Brothers, Fred and Al, whose endurance flight in Meridian in 1935 held the record until orbiting space labs came along; their mechanic, A.D. Hunter, who invented the valve for a fuel nozzle that made refueling safer and is still used by the military today with modifications; and James Keeton, who flew the refueling aircraft for the Keys’ endurance flight. And now Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert joins their ranks.
