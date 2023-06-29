Street named at Key Field for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 186th Air Refueling Wing dedicated a street in honor of the late Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr.

Forbert was the wing commander from 1970 through 1978, when he retired from military service. During his military career, he recorded 5,189 flight hours in 62 different military aircraft models. He remained an important part of the Meridian community as a businessman and civic leader until his death in 2022 at age 99.

Forbert’s family attended the unveiling ceremony at Key Field Thursday.

“It’s something that’s really special to us as a family, because the military, this base especially, was such an important part of our grandfather’s life. I think he would just be tickled pink. I mean, he would just get the biggest kick out of this and be so honored that they named the street after him, to where they ride this road every day. They can think about him. The men who came before him, the men who came after, the men who served with him that are still here. That it’s a great reminder of the life that he gave to the military.”

“And today we are celebrating the naming of Sam Forbert Drive. And as regards to this man right here, Sam Forbert, he had a significant impact because as we started out, we were squadron. Then we moved to a group. And now we’re a wing. And he’s a part of that heritage. He was a great advocate for that. As the new generations come in, they’ll see those names on the sign and be able to ask, who is that person or that member? And we’re able to tell that story.”

Since Key Field was established in 1939, only five streets on the base have been named in honor of an individual. Those legends include: the Key Brothers, Fred and Al, whose endurance flight in Meridian in 1935 held the record until orbiting space labs came along; their mechanic, A.D. Hunter, who invented the valve for a fuel nozzle that made refueling safer and is still used by the military today with modifications; and James Keeton, who flew the refueling aircraft for the Keys’ endurance flight. And now Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert joins their ranks.

