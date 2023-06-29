United Way of East Mississippi hosts Stuff the Bus

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is that time of year again where you can help local students by stuffing the bus.

Today the United Way of East Mississippi hosted their first Stuff the Bus event this summer at The Depot in Philadelphia. This event helps local school aged children get the supplies they need to be successful during the upcoming school year.

“With this event we need donations of school supplies or new or gently used uniforms and also we can accept monetary donations as we can buy school supplies in bulk. So, if you would like to volunteer with the United Way of East Mississippi or any of our Stuff the Bus events, please contact our office, visit our website, or just stop by,” said summer intern Emma Clark.

The summer campaign is just getting started and has several more stops to make. The next is on July 10 at Pilgrims Food Liner in Kemper County, July 13 at Raising Canes and Uptown Mall in Meridian, and July 19 at Los Totopos restaurant in Clarke County.

