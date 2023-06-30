Bank robbery Friday in Meridian
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery call at about 11:30 a.m. at a Citizens National Bank branch on Highway 19 North.
The initial call said the suspect had a gun.
The suspect was described as wearing a burgundy hoodie turned inside out, white pants and black shoes, and left the scene on foot with money in a yellow Dollar General shopping bag.
Meridian Police were using a canine early Friday afternoon to assist in trying to track the suspect.
This is a developing story.
