Bank robbery Friday in Meridian

Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery call at about 11:30 a.m. at a Citizens National...
Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery call at about 11:30 a.m. at a Citizens National Bank branch on Highway 19 North.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery call at about 11:30 a.m. at a Citizens National Bank branch on Highway 19 North.

The initial call said the suspect had a gun.

The suspect was described as wearing a burgundy hoodie turned inside out, white pants and black shoes, and left the scene on foot with money in a yellow Dollar General shopping bag.

Meridian Police were using a canine early Friday afternoon to assist in trying to track the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama
The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets broke ground on a new production...
Enviva breaks ground in Sumter County on largest wood pellet plant
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed two people were injured early Wednesday in a...
Head-on collision injures two in Clarke County
A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic...
WATCH: Helicopter crew rescues firefighters stranded when rescue boat goes over falls

Latest News

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Governor calls High Court ruling in favor of Christian web designer ‘loss for radical liberals’
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
Record challenging heat over the next couple of days
Record challenging heat expected Friday and Saturday
“This year’s 4th of July, Independence Day, travel weekend is going to be the busiest we have...
AAA predicts record-breaking 4th of July travel weekend