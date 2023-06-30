East Mississippi Crime Stoppers updates ways to report crime

East Mississippi Crime Stoppers updates reporting crime capabilities using an QR code.
East Mississippi Crime Stoppers updates reporting crime capabilities using an QR code.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Crime Stoppers has updated its way of reporting crimes to the Meridian Police Department. It can be as easy as opening the camera app and scanning a QR code with your phone.

Sgt. Keith Moody with the department shares information about the update.

“It’s what they’ve got going on these yard signs. And they put a QR code on there to where anybody that has any tips or anything of any crimes that’s been committed, they can take a picture of it, just like any other QR code. And it’ll take them directly to the website. And that way they can either set themselves up as, you know, putting in a tip or whatever the case may be,” said Sgt. Moody.

Signs are being put out around town to help inform the public.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who robbed Citizens National Bank...
Meridian Police release image of bank robbery suspect
Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama
The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets broke ground on a new production...
Enviva breaks ground in Sumter County on largest wood pellet plant
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed two people were injured early Wednesday in a...
Head-on collision injures two in Clarke County

Latest News

Taylor Sudden Service Inc. operating in an expanded new building at Neshoba County facility
A new mass building will be the rebuild facility for Taylor's leasing rental and custom-made...
Taylor Sudden Service Inc. operating in an expanded new building at Neshoba County facility
Sheriff Todd Kemp said a suspect fired on an officer who had responded to a call in Stonewall.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Clarke County
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University