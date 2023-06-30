East Mississippi Crime Stoppers updates ways to report crime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Crime Stoppers has updated its way of reporting crimes to the Meridian Police Department. It can be as easy as opening the camera app and scanning a QR code with your phone.

Sgt. Keith Moody with the department shares information about the update.

“It’s what they’ve got going on these yard signs. And they put a QR code on there to where anybody that has any tips or anything of any crimes that’s been committed, they can take a picture of it, just like any other QR code. And it’ll take them directly to the website. And that way they can either set themselves up as, you know, putting in a tip or whatever the case may be,” said Sgt. Moody.

Signs are being put out around town to help inform the public.

