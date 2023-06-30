FIRST ALERT: Extreme heat continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are finding ways to continue to beat the heat because the heat is going to continue for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to push into the upper 90s and low 100s for Saturday with peak heat indices around 110 – 115 degrees. Heat stroke can be imminent in temperatures like this with too much outdoor activity. Ensure you take frequent breaks and stay hydrated when doing any strenuous activity outside.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon but not everyone will see rain.

Sunday we will see similar weather to Saturday, but the main difference will be that the heat index will be around 105 – 110 degrees.

Please make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue battling this heat, but we will see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel as the ring of fire looks like it’s moving away.

Tracking the Tropics:

One area southeast of Bermuda has a low chance of development over the next 7 days as it looks to stay away from the continental united states. There are two Hurricanes off the coast of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific. Hurricane Adrian looks to be going on out to sea but Hurricane Beatriz looks like it could impact portions of Baja California in the coming days.

