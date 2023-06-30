FIRST ALERT: A Weather Alert Day continues for Friday

Highs could hit the 100 degree mark...challenging the daily record(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” that’s baking our area will remain centered over the region for Friday. This will lead to a continuation of above average highs, and some areas (including Meridian) could reach 100 degrees for actual highs for the first time this year.

Meridian has had its fair share of 100 degree highs in the past, and Friday’s record high in Meridian is 101 degrees (set back in 1931). So, the record will be challenged for sure.

Regardless, the heat index will surpass the 100 degree mark because it’s so muggy. Dew points in the mid-upper 70s plus highs around 100 degrees will lead to heat indices over 110 degrees. So, an Excessive Heat Warning will continue into Friday. Please continue to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Sadly, excessive heat will follow us into Saturday, but the “heat dome” will begin to break down by Sunday. As a result, highs will gradually fall closer to the average by the 4th of July. However, rain chances will also increase because now the heat dome is suppressing a lot of our rain opportunities.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re monitoring an area of disturbed weather near Bermuda, but its chances for development are very low. Regardless, it won’t be a threat to our area.

