Governor calls High Court ruling in favor of Christian web designer ‘loss for radical liberals’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves praised a U.S. Supreme Court’s decision handed down Friday in favor of a Christian web designer, saying it was a loss for “radical liberals.”

On Friday, the nation’s high court ruled in favor of a Colorado web designer worried that a law in her state would require her to design wedding-themed websites for same-sex couples.

The designer, Lorie Smith, sought an injunction to the law, saying being forced to design the websites would be in opposition to her Christian faith.

“This is a loss for radical liberals who want to impose a state-enforced ideology from the top down,” Reeves said. “Mississippians and defenders of freedom everywhere absolutely reject this.”

According to court documents, Smith wanted to expand her website business and was worried that under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, the state could compel her to design websites “celebrating marriages she does not endorse,” violating her free speech rights.

Smith, who had yet to be asked to do that, filed for an injunction seeking to block the law.

However, the district court there denied the request. Her request was denied again on appeal to the U.S. Tenth Circuit.

Justices voted 6-3 to reverse that decision, saying the court “has long held the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties.”

Reeves agreed. “The government cannot force you to say things you don’t believe,” he said. “The government cannot force you to reject your Christian faith.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.