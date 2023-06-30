MCM-Meridian hosts signature summer fundraising event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Although it might have been scorching hot outside Thursday--many adults cooled off at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian for a night to embrace their inner child.

MCM-Meridian hosted its signature summer fundraising event, Mingle at the Museum.

The carnival-themed night featured live music by DC & the Queen City All-Stars, various food truck vendors, carnival games, and more. Guests over the age of 21 even had unique opportunities to win prizes through a 50/50 raffle and a gift card fortune wall.

“Our fundraisers are so important to the operations here at the museum because we work really hard to stay accessible to all. So we charge $10 admission for general admission and $5 for field trips here at the museum but really the cost of our experience is really $23 per person so all of our fundraising efforts help support our mission and vision and help us to fill that gap,” said MCM-Meridian Executive Director, Barbara Zeller.

The event was presented by Citizens National Bank and sponsored by Magnolia Beverage Company.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.