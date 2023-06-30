Mississippi assaulted by slew of tornadoes in June

The tornado that hit Louin in Jasper County was the strongest recorded in the month of June in...
The tornado that hit Louin in Jasper County was the strongest recorded in the month of June in Mississippi in 66 years(National Weather Service/Jackson)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians had good reason for spending an inordinate amount of time looking skyward in June

According to the Facebook page of the National Weather Service in Jackson, the state set a new record for the month of June with 19 confirmed, tornado sightings.

The previous June record: seven in 1974.

Mississippi set a new mark for tornadoes in the month of June.
Mississippi set a new mark for tornadoes in the month of June.(National Weather Service/Jackson)

Also, the deadly tornado that hit Jasper County was the strongest tornado in the month of June ion 66 years.

The EF-3 storm had maximum winds of 150 miles per hour.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency completed damage assessment validations in Jasper County.

MEMA now is requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region IV office validate those assessment numbers, which in turn will be used to request a major disaster declaration for individual assistance

Currently, FEMA assistance is not available for Jasper County residents.

In the meantime, MEMA is tracking citizens’ needs and working closely with non-profit organizations to assist those affected by the tornado.

For more information: https://www.weather.gov/media/jan/June2023Severe.pdf

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who robbed Citizens National Bank...
Meridian Police release image of bank robbery suspect
Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Sheriff Todd Kemp said a suspect fired on an officer who had responded to a call in Stonewall.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Clarke County
Record challenging heat over the next couple of days
Record challenging heat expected Friday and Saturday
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama

Latest News

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures
MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures
Fireworks from Tate's Fireworks
Firework Safety Tips With Tate’s Fireworks
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
Thousands attended the Essence Festival of Culture's daytime activities at the Ernest N. Morial...
Thousands attend daytime Essence Fest events; N.O. native is in charge of this year’s festival