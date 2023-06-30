Mississippi assaulted by slew of tornadoes in June

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians had good reason for spending an inordinate amount of time looking skyward in June

According to the Facebook page of the National Weather Service in Jackson, the state set a new record for the month of June with 19 confirmed, tornado sightings.

The previous June record: seven in 1974.

Mississippi set a new mark for tornadoes in the month of June. (National Weather Service/Jackson)

Also, the deadly tornado that hit Jasper County was the strongest tornado in the month of June ion 66 years.

The EF-3 storm had maximum winds of 150 miles per hour.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency completed damage assessment validations in Jasper County.

MEMA now is requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region IV office validate those assessment numbers, which in turn will be used to request a major disaster declaration for individual assistance

Currently, FEMA assistance is not available for Jasper County residents.

In the meantime, MEMA is tracking citizens’ needs and working closely with non-profit organizations to assist those affected by the tornado.

For more information: https://www.weather.gov/media/jan/June2023Severe.pdf

