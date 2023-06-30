Officials investigating body found in water off Belle Fontaine Beach

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders were on scene at Belle Fontaine Beach in Jackson County after a passing boater found a body in the water around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

The news is confirmed by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, who says the body of an adult man has been recovered and is being brought into the Lake Mars end of Beachview in Gulf Park Estates. Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.

The body was spotted about three-quarters of a mile offshore. While a cause of death is unknown at this time, the case is being treated as a homicide.

The Department of Marine Resources says it has not received any reports of a missing boater or unmanned boat.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.