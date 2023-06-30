Record challenging heat expected Friday and Saturday

Record challenging heat over the next couple of days
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! An Excessive Hat Warning is in effect today until 9pm as well as Saturday starting at 9am until 9pm. Practice heat safety as highs can be expected in the triple digits. Today’s high will challenge the record that was set back in 1931 at 101 degrees. Even if the record is not broken today will still go on record as one of the warmest days if we hit a high of 100 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions last throughout the weekend and feels-like temps are up to 115 degrees. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon so get ready to pick up those umbrellas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week. There is a relief from the heat in sight as well with highs returning to near the average by July 4th. Stay safe and continue to practice heat safety. Have a wonderful weekend.

