Taylor Sudden Service Inc. operating in an expanded new building at Neshoba County facility

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Taylor Sudden Service Incorporated is fully operating in a new, additional building at its Neshoba County facility.

Taylor Machine Works, Inc. was founded in 1927 in Louisville, Mississippi as one of the leading manufacturers of material handling equipment and industrial forklifts in the United States. But in 1998 the company made its way up to the Philadelphia- Neshoba County Industrial Park to establish its sudden service division distribution and operations center.

“Started off in the logging industry in the rural areas and up to the heavy equipment, ports, concrete, construction, the whole nine. Down here in Neshoba County, we’re Taylor Sudden Service so we pretty much service and support everything aftermarket from the time it leaves the factory in Louisville, Mississippi. This facility down here we have a full-on machine shop, fab shop, shipping receiving, and component rebuilding,” said Distribution and Operations Center manager, Adam Ahlum.

And to add to the services they offer a ribbon cutting was held earlier this month to celebrate a new mass building. This area will be the rebuild facility for the Taylor leasing rental and custom-made machinery.

“In the past, we’ve had to rent cranes to unload those and to re-pin them and put them back together to retest them and work on them. This building allows us to take it off the truck and put the mass back on the machine. Do whatever we need to on the machine and reload it. Whatever we need to do without having to rent a crane. So it’s going to be very helpful to us. It also has a paint booth that we need. That a machine that size, once the mass is off, we can drive into the paint booth,” said Rebuild Center manager, Scotty Wilson.

Wilson said between their facility having over 800 rental machines, rebuilding, and creating 3 to 4 pieces of equipment a month from the bare chassis, supporting Louisville’s 85-100 machines they put out a month—Those in the timber industry depend on the quality Taylor’s Sudden Service provides.

“You have warehouses, you have several lumber companies around Mississippi that all rely on our machines to move that lumber and forest products. There are steel mills in Columbus and other areas in Mississippi too close by that use our machines only. It’s very important to the surrounding businesses,” said Wilson.

“They now have four facilities here in Philadelphia. We’re just so excited to have them. They’re all over the world but Winston County and Neshoba County are really important to them. But the Neshoba County Supervisors did a great job and they backed that and we set up this lease purchase type thing with Taylor’s. Anything dealing with Taylor’s we feel good about.” said Community Development Partnership President, David Vowell.

To learn more visit https://www.taylorsuddenservice.com/

