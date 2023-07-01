Children’s Museum Patriotic Event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you were looking for an indoor event for your kids to enjoy and stay out of the heat then the Children’s Museum was the place for you.

Everyone was invited to wear your red, white, and blue and join us at the museum for a patriotic celebration of Independence Day

Event activities included creating a flag and firecracker blower in Wonder Box, garden games, patriotic spin art, and story and craft with Miss Mississippi’s outstanding teen, Nataleigh Nix.

We talked with Hope Vollm about the event.

“It’s nice for the community to come out and celebrate the 4th of July and teach the youth all of the important information about our country and really just for them to enjoy.”

This event was a great way to have your children celebrate in a nice and safe environment and keep them cool during the heat.

The next event at the children’s museum will be Harry Potters’s birthday on July 29th.

