Firework Safety Tips With Tate’s Fireworks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - July 4th is just a couple days away and what would an Independence Day celebration be, without fireworks.

Fireworks are a staple of many celebrations but especially Independence Day. However, with those fireworks comes a responsibility to all users to be cautious as many firework incidents occur each year. In fact, according to cpsc.gov, just last year there were 11 non-occupational firework related deaths and an estimated 10,200 injuries involving fireworks in the U.S alone. While these numbers are staggering, it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom for those still planning to use them to celebrate the holiday. Jeff Tate, owner of Tate’s fireworks, shared some tips with news 11 about fireworks safety as we look ahead to the many 4th of July celebrations.

“Fireworks are a great way to be able to celebrate our Independence Day but it’s also important that you use some precautions. Be sure to read all the instructions and directions that come with each firework because those beautiful displays you know they can be dangerous, so we just advise everybody to make sure that they take certain precautions so that they’ll have a safe Independence Day and Independence Day weekend.”, says Tate.

Jeff Tate wants viewers to know that it’s best to stay prepared by keeping a source of water and dampening the area around where you plan to have the fireworks. Lastly, he said to always have a plan in case things go wrong remarking, “A lot of times when you panic it’s because you don’t have a plan, and when you don’t have a plan you tend to panic and you’re not as efficient at taking care of the problem as you need to be.”

Tate says lighting fireworks on Independence Day is so important because centuries ago, back before they’d even been dubbed fireworks and instead called illuminations, our founding fathers wanted us to celebrate the day they fought so hard for with fireworks. He honors their request by making sure fireworks are sold every year, wanting nothing more than to encourage everybody to have a fun safe time lighting up the sky with Tate’s fireworks.

If you want to get fireworks you should get them as soon as possible as the summer fireworks buying season ends July 5th. The times to buy them are June 15th - July 5th and December 5th - January 2nd. Buying and selling fireworks outside these date ranges is illegal in the state of Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.