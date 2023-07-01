FIRST ALERT: The excessive heat continues for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Saturday I hope you are finding ways to stay out of this heat because it really is a killer.

Our high temperature will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the area and mixing that with the humidity we will have heat indices anywhere from 110-115 in some cases. Heat stroke can be prominent with long activity outside so please stay hydrated and always look for a cool place to spend the hottest hours at.

Isolated storms could pop up but most of us will stay fairly dry.

Sunday will be another copy-and-paste type of day as we will see plenty of heat continue with a chance for storms. The good thing about Sunday is that Heat indices will be around 105-110 so not as bad as today.

4th of July:

Our temperatures look to be in the low 90s by Tuesday which will keep us not nearly as hot as it has been over the past couple of days. We do have a low chance for showers and thunderstorms to pop up but it won’t be a total washout for anyone.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet in the Atlantic!

