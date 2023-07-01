Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom scholarship competition Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager is hoping a dress she made out of duct tape will help send her to college.

Aubri Sparkman, 17, is a finalist in the national “Duck Tape Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest.

Contestants have to use Duck brand duct tape to make complete prom dresses or tuxedos.

Winners get a $10,000 scholarship.

Aubri crafted a music-themed dress that took her 66 hours to make.

“I play a lot of instruments and that inspired the theme for my dress,” Aubri said. “I have violin, electric guitar, piano and there’s a tambourine. I think music, it’s not just black and white, so I decided to use shimmer tape to kind of give that movement in color that music has.”

To vote for Aubri, jump online at www.stuckatprom.com.

Voting runs through July 12.

Aubri also has used her artistic skills to paint a mural at Southern Miss.

She’s also painted one of the city’s utility boxes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who robbed Citizens National Bank...
Meridian Police release image of bank robbery suspect
Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Sheriff Todd Kemp said a suspect fired on an officer who had responded to a call in Stonewall.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Clarke County
Record challenging heat over the next couple of days
Record challenging heat expected Friday and Saturday
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama

Latest News

Community in Action continues fundraising for A/C for historic Booker T. Washington Gym
Many adults attended the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian for a night to embrace their...
MCM-Meridian hosts signature summer fundraising event
Stuff the Bus
United Way of East Mississippi hosts Stuff the Bus
UWA brings home national championships from College National Finals Rodeo
United Way's Stuff the Bus campaigns in east Mississippi start June 29th