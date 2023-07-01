Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager is hoping a dress she made out of duct tape will help send her to college.

Aubri Sparkman, 17, is a finalist in the national “Duck Tape Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest.

Contestants have to use Duck brand duct tape to make complete prom dresses or tuxedos.

Winners get a $10,000 scholarship.

Aubri crafted a music-themed dress that took her 66 hours to make.

“I play a lot of instruments and that inspired the theme for my dress,” Aubri said. “I have violin, electric guitar, piano and there’s a tambourine. I think music, it’s not just black and white, so I decided to use shimmer tape to kind of give that movement in color that music has.”

To vote for Aubri, jump online at www.stuckatprom.com.

Voting runs through July 12.

Aubri also has used her artistic skills to paint a mural at Southern Miss.

She’s also painted one of the city’s utility boxes.

