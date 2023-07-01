Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - A now-former police officer in Mississippi has been fired after allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to WTVA, The FBI arrested Corey Harrelson, 47, who was formerly of the Bruce Police Department.

Harrelson was booked into the Lafayette County jail and made his initial court appearance on Thursday, June 29.

Mayor Jimmy Hubbard told WTVA Friday morning that the city of Bruce fired Harrelson during a “special called meeting.”

